Anurag Basu’s Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao-starrer anthology gets interesting title, and release date

Mumbai | Published: December 27, 2019 5:04:48 PM

It features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi. Besides Kumar, Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar are also attached as co-producers.

"Let's play #Ludo! In cinemas, 24th April, 2020," he wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu on Friday announced that his upcoming comedy anthology is titled “Ludo”, and the film will hit the theatres on April 24 next year. Anurag took to Instagram to share the title, release date and first poster of the movie. “Let’s play #Ludo! In cinemas, 24th April, 2020,” he wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the movie centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi. Besides Kumar, Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar are also attached as co-producers.

