Anupama, Om Shanti Om star Nitesh Pandey dies of sudden cardiac arrest

Noted Television actor Nitesh pandey passed away on Wednesday morning at Maharashtra’s Igatpuri. According to the latest reports, the cause of death is likely to be sudden cardiac arrest . However, the police team is present at the hotel and an investigation is underway, news agency ANI reported.

Pandey, aged 51, was last seen in Star Plus’ popular show Anupama. He played the role of Dheeraj in the serial.

Pandey has worked with entertainment industry for more than two decades. He began his career in early 1990s. At beginning, he started doing theatre and later went on to do a shows on television.

He also played the role of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in Om Shanti Om. He appeared in many shows such as Durgesh Nandini, Justajoo, Saaya, Tejas, Manzilein Apani Apani, and Astitva Ek prem Kahani. He used to run a production house.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 11:10 IST

