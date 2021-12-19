Adarsh Gourav to Inayat Verma: Actors who instantly rose to fame in 2021 thanks to OTT platforms

The entertainment industry has undergone a massive change and so has the content consumption.

Year 2020-2021 has seen a series of emerging actors–the new ones and the old ones who were around for years but have just recently shot up to fame and finally received the attention they deserved. The entertainment industry has undergone a massive change and so has the content consumption. The rise of digital medium and multiple OTT platforms have introduced fresh talents in the industry.

As we come to the end of the year 2021, we take a step back and review actors whose performance left a forever mark on audiences and whose performance finally got the attention it deserved for a long time. Take a look. Here is the list of breakout actors of 2021, according to Indianexpress.com.

Adarsh Gourav

Last seen in The White Tiger, the actor was seen doing many small roles in the industry. In his last appearance with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkumar Rao, Adarsh’s performance was widely applauded by audience and critics alike. The actor infused life in Balram so effortlessly like his own skin. Adarsh Gourav will be next seen in Scott Z Burns’ series Extrapolations on climate change.

Sai Tamhankar

The Marathi actor was seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Mimi. The actor played the role of Kriti Sanon’s friends. Tamhankar has previously done some unforgettable roles in the industry. The actress has however only recently started grabbing new roles. She was also seen in web projects like Navarasa and Samantar 2 this year.

Amruta Subhash

Last seen in Dhamaka, where Amruta Subhash was seen as Kartik Aryan’s ambitious TRP-hungry boss, the actor is not just a regular face in theater but also a National Award winning actor. The actor rose to fame for her role in Gully Boy where she played the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother. She later also did Selection Day, Sacred Games 2 and Choked. In 2021, she appeared in Netflix’s Bombay Begums as a bar dancer named Lily. In the series, the actress was seen pulling a scam in order to ensure a better future for her son.

Anupam Tripathi

This Indian actor rose to instant fame with a globally recognised hit Squid Game this year. In Squid Game, Tripathi was seen as a Pakistani migrant worker assigned No. 199. His character was highly appreciated for his display of innocence and loyalty throughout the game in which cash-strapped contestants compete for the whooping prize: $38 million. The 33-yr-old left India (Delhi, where he was born and raised) to study acting on scholarship at Korea National University of Arts. After graduation, Trrpathu took a restaurant job while looking for acting work.

Sunny Hinduja

Actor Sunny Hinduja has been in the industry for 14 years but has only recently caught the attention of audiences as he starred in the web show Aspirants. A mentor to the lead actor in the show, he was a friend to anyone in need. The actor who has been around for more than a decade is a familiar face but never got his due. As the matter of fact, the actor even decided to quit acting but fate intervened and he grabbed the role in Aspirants.

Ashlesha Thakur

Actor Ashlesha Thakur was seen playing the role of Dhriti in web-series, The Family Man. She was just a kid when the web series debuted in 2019. The actress pulled off both romantic and complex scenes convincingly and held her own as an actor opposite Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the show.

Inayat Verma

From playing the role of Mini in Ludo to Binny in Ajeeb Dastaan, experimenting from a role of a adorable kid to unsuspecting character carrying out heinous crime, the child actor Inayat had two projects in kitty this year. Her unforgettable role as Mini in Netflx’s Ludo opposite Abhishek Bachchan shot her to instant fame.