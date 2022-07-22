Anupam Kher’s first look from ‘Emergency’ out – Check out here

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s first look from the film ‘Emergency’ is out. Kher is playing an important role of political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in the film. The movie has been produced by Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut shared Kher’s look on social media platforms. Kher’s role in the upcoming film will be crucial as Narayan was considered as a tough opponent of Indira Gandhi during the 1970s. Recently, a short video from ‘Emergency’ film was released introducing the audience to Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi.

The film is based on the 21-month emergency period between 1975 and 1977, which has often been considered the darkest phase of the country post-independence. At the time, Indira Gandhi was the country’s prime minister. Issuing a statement earlier, Ranaut had said, “Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story”. She further added, “Moreover, playing a public figure on the screen is always a challenge, because one has to get the look, the characteristics, and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced the film’s shoot.”

The actress also talked about understanding the people and that she understood their pulse.“I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture. I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side,” she was quoted as saying by IE. Apart from her film ‘Emergency’, Kangana is also working on other projects, which include ‘Tejas’ and a sequel to ‘Manikarnika’. The actress is also producing the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru.’