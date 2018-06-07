Anupam Kher to receive IIFA Lifetime Achievement award 2018

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be given the prestigious Lifetime Achievement honour at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Bangkok.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be given the prestigious Lifetime Achievement honour at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Bangkok. The 63-year-old actor, who has worked in over 500 films spanning across languages along with projects both in India and abroad for over three decades, will be honoured for his contribution in the field of cinema. Kher said he is grateful for the award and considers the recognition as an encouragement to keep working in the industry for another 34 years of his life. “Thank you IIFA for acknowledging my achievements in Cinema. I am privileged to be a part of our film industry, which has been so generous in the showing of love and warmth upon me. “My 34 years of work has helped me achieve great milestones and at a time when actors my age are offered the Lifetime Achievement Award, I prefer to ride on another 34 years exploring new and exciting opportunities in Indian and international Cinema. I am humbled and happy to be the recipient of this award instituted by IIFA,” the National Award-winning actor said in a statement. “With every such award comes a sense of responsibility which I promise to be committed to, in our industry and also, as a representative of our country in the international arena,” he added. Kher will be presented with the honour on June 24 at the 19th edition of IIFA.