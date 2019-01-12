Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister leaked online

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 7:31 PM

A pirated copy of the film The Accidental Prime Minister has been leaked online.

the accidental prime minister review, the accidental prime minister book, the accidental prime minister release date, the accidental prime minister, the accidental prime minister box office collection, anupam kher the accidental prime ministerThe film stars Anupam Kher in important role. (Photo: Still from the film)

A pirated copy of the film The Accidental Prime Minister has been leaked online. The movie has been leaked on the notorious piracy site Tamilrockers. As per reports by Indian Express, in the past too Tamilrockers have released a number films on their site. They had recently leaked Petta and Viswasam on their website.

Movies like Thugs of Hindostan, Maari 2 and Sarkar had earlier been leaked in the website for download. After Sarkar was found leaked on Tamilrockers, movie films have fans urged Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) to take the appropriate step against Tamilrockers.

The film which stars Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Mathur and Suzanne Bernert in important roles, has been in the middle of controversies after its first hit the internet.

The movie has seen objections by the Opposition party, which say that it depicts former prime minister Manmohan Singh in poor light. The film is based on a book written in the same name by Sanjaya Baru, who at one point of time was media advisor to the then prime minister.

“When Ben Kingsley played Gandhi, he got an Oscar. Other actors who have played significant political figures, they have received appreciation. Then why is my work not seen as art?” Anupam Kher was quoted by Indian Express as saying at a press conference.

Written and directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the movie was released on Friday. Among those who also contributed in writing include Mayank Tewari, Karl Dunne and Aditya Sinha.

