scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Anupam Kher Receives Grand Tycoon Global Achievers Award for The Kashmir Files; Check full list of winners

Anupam Kher and several other Bollywood celebrities were felicitaed at The Grand Tycoon Global Achievers Awards in Mumbai.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Updated:
Anupam Kher Receives Grand Tycoon Global Achievers Award for The Kashmir Files; Check full list of winners
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher has received the Grand Tycoon Global Achievers Award for The Kashmir Files. The ceremony was held at The Club, Mumbai. It was a star-studded evening, and the event was graced by celebrities like Vardhan Puri, Choreographer Bosco Martin, Darshan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vishal Furia, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Warda Nadiadwala, Divya Khosla, Anil Sharma, Murad Khetani and many more. 

Vanitaa Rawat, a Life Coach, Motivational Speaker, and Content Creator also won the ‘Motivational Speaker of the Year’ award at the Tycoon Global Achiever’s Awards 2023.

A tribute was also given to the famous actor Irfan Khan. Many other Bollywood and television celebrities and socialites were also felicitated with the awards during this event. Tycoon Global Achievers Awards were earlier held in Dubai and this was the third edition of the awards. 

Also Read

Tycoon Global Achievers Awards was an effort to get the much-deserved recognition for these stories of commendable grit and persistence. The Founder and Editor, Mr. Sanjeev Jain mentions “Our mission is to touch and change millions of lives and their entrepreneurial journeys”. Apart from Tycoon Global Achievers Awards, Tycoon Global Magazine is a well-known international magazine edition too. It is a brand noted for its rich and classy content. 

The event also had the unveiling of the Tycoon International Calendar Shoot Season-4 and the Calendar launch of 2023-24. The award was also given to Content Engineer Uttam Maheshwari for the content creator of the year. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 10:00 IST