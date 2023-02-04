Anupam Kher Receives Grand Tycoon Global Achievers Award for The Kashmir Files; Check full list of winners

Anupam Kher has received the Grand Tycoon Global Achievers Award for The Kashmir Files. The ceremony was held at The Club, Mumbai. It was a star-studded evening, and the event was graced by celebrities like Vardhan Puri, Choreographer Bosco Martin, Darshan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vishal Furia, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Warda Nadiadwala, Divya Khosla, Anil Sharma, Murad Khetani and many more.

Vanitaa Rawat, a Life Coach, Motivational Speaker, and Content Creator also won the ‘Motivational Speaker of the Year’ award at the Tycoon Global Achiever’s Awards 2023.

A tribute was also given to the famous actor Irfan Khan. Many other Bollywood and television celebrities and socialites were also felicitated with the awards during this event. Tycoon Global Achievers Awards were earlier held in Dubai and this was the third edition of the awards.

Tycoon Global Achievers Awards was an effort to get the much-deserved recognition for these stories of commendable grit and persistence. The Founder and Editor, Mr. Sanjeev Jain mentions “Our mission is to touch and change millions of lives and their entrepreneurial journeys”. Apart from Tycoon Global Achievers Awards, Tycoon Global Magazine is a well-known international magazine edition too. It is a brand noted for its rich and classy content.

The event also had the unveiling of the Tycoon International Calendar Shoot Season-4 and the Calendar launch of 2023-24. The award was also given to Content Engineer Uttam Maheshwari for the content creator of the year.