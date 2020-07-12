  • MORE MARKET STATS

Several members of Anupam Kher’s family test positive for Coronavirus

By: |
Published: July 12, 2020 11:40 AM

Several members of Anupam Kher's family have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Anupam Kher coronavirus newsAnupam Kher’s mother, and brother.

Several members of Anupam Kher’s family have tested positive for Coronavirus. The Bollywood actor today took to twitter to inform the news. He tweeted, “This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!????”

To be updated

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Several members of Anupam Khers family test positive for Coronavirus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1On rumours of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor testing COVID-19 positive, sister Riddhima responds
2Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Coronavirus Updates: Condition mild; moved to isolation unit; details here
3FICCI E-Frames: Small comfort, but film industry thankful for OTTs