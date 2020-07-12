Several members of Anupam Kher’s family test positive for Coronavirus

Anupam Kher’s mother, and brother.

Several members of Anupam Kher’s family have tested positive for Coronavirus. The Bollywood actor today took to twitter to inform the news. He tweeted, “This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!????”

To be updated