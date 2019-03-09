Anupam Kher celebrates 64th birthday in New York with Hollywood superstar Robert De Niro

Anupam Kher celebrates 64th birthday with Robert De Niro. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Veteran Bollywood turned Hollywood actor Anupam Kher rang in his 64th birthday in New York with Hollywood superstar Robert De Niro. While Anupam is presently shooting for his show New Amsterdam, American hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein reportedly hosted a birthday dinner for him.

De Niro and Anupam had appeared together in the 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. It was where reportedly Rosenstein and Anupam were introduced to each other by De Niro.

As per media reports, for Anupam Kher, it was a dream come true that Mr. De Niro was part of his birthday for two years in a row. He further said that it was a wonderful dinner hosted by Barry Rosenstein and it was so gracious of him to host it in his honor.

The intimate dinner was reportedly attended by close friends of the actor including Siddharth Mukherjee, including the acclaimed Indian doctor and cancer specialist and his artist wife Sara.

Even last year, The Irishman actor had thrown a surprise dinner for Anupam on his 63rd birthday and had also sung the Happy Birthday song for him. The Accidental Prime Minister actor was overwhelmed and had taken to social media to share a video with him and had thanked The Intern actor for ‘making his birthday the biggest highlight of his entire life’. Check out the video below.

Anupam Kher’s Instagram Post:

Anupam Kher’s Tweet:

Thank you my dearest family of @NBCNewAmsterdam for your love and warmth. I am really touched by your beautiful and kind gesture.???????? #HappyBirthdayToMe pic.twitter.com/s6ChYaQHWE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 9, 2019

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Kirron Kher among other celebs had taken to social media to wish the actor today. On the film front, Anupam will next be seen in Hotel Mumbai also starring Dev Patel and Armie Hammer.