Anu Malik gets trolled for ‘copying’ Israel’s national anthem–Hatikvah

Anu Malik, singer and composer, was massively trolled on micro blogging site Twitter today after Israel won its first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 60-year-old music director was called out on the Internet today for plagiarising Israel’s national anthem–Hatikvah for his song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ from 1996’s film Diljale.

The one minute 20 seconds video clip of Israel’s national anthem at the Tokyo Olympics went viral in no time as netizens brought the matter to the everybody’s attention that Anu Malik, who has been trolled for plagiarising music in the past as well, has once again repeated the history by “copying” Israel’s national anthem–Hatikvah. The national anthem was composed in the 19th century and in 1948, it was adopted as the national anthem of Israel.

Ever since the news caught everyone’s attention, memes and trolls have started pouring in from all over the places with one of them writing, “So, Anu Malik didn’t spare even Israeli national anthem while copying tunes for Diljale’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh in 1996. Thanks to the internet we now know this.”

Anu Malik was the music composer for the film Diljale and its music was a huge hit with the people during that time. The movie (Diljale) was released in 1996 and starred actors like Ajay Devgn, Madhoo and Sonali Bendre in the prominent roles.