Ant-Man and the Wasp Box Office collection Day 1: Marvel film beats Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma, earns this much on opening day

Ant-Man and the Wasp Box Office collection Day 1: Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest instalment, Ant-Man and the Wasp released on Friday, July 13, and the movie saw an opening of Rs 7.05 crore across India. Maintaining a strong year for Hollywood films, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 20th movie earned a net amount of Rs 5.5, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. Directed by Peyton Reed, the film is a follow-up to the 2015 release Ant-Man and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Hannah John-Kamen, and Laurence Fishburne.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, on Saturday, wrote on his official Twitter handle that Ant-Man and the Wasp sprung a surprise and packed a ‘solid punch’ on its first day at the Box Office. Adarsh tweeted, “Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India… #AntManAndTheWasp springs a surprise… Packs a SOLID PUNCH on Day 1… Fri Rs 5.50 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: Rs 7.05 cr… India biz… All languages.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp shared its release date with Diljit Dosanjh’s sports biopic Soorma and managed to outdo its Bollywood counterpart, which earned merely Rs 3.25 crore on its Day 1. However, in contrast, Marvel Studios’ last release Avengers: Infinity War opened with a whopping collection of Rs 31 crore on its first day at the Box Office and went on to set an all-time Hollywood record of more than Rs 250 crore earned at the BO.

Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India… #AntManAndTheWasp springs a surprise… Packs a SOLID PUNCH on Day 1… Fri ₹ 5.50 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 7.05 cr… India biz… All languages. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2018

Other Hollywood releases like Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2, opened with an Rs 11 crore on Day 1 and saw a Rs 33 crore weekend. The recent Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom saw a Rs 53 crore opening weekend in India. However, the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 seemed to stagger the international roll-out of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Produced at a budget of $162 million, the film made an opening of Rs $190 million worldwide so far. The next Marvel film, Captain Marvel, is all set to release on March 8, 2019 and will be followed by Avengers 4, to release in May next year.