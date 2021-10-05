Annaatthe Annaatthe: Rajinikanth posts emotional message as SP Balasubramanyam’s last song is released

Written by lyricist Viveka, the song contains messages about leading a fruitful and fulfilling life. (Image: Twitter/Sun Pictures)

Annaatthe Annaatthe song: Monday marked the release of the title track of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe, and the song has been titled Annaatthe Annaatthe. And if the fact that the song is from the upcoming film of the great actor is not enough to make it special, it has been sung by late singing maestro, S P Balasubramanyam. Annaatthe Annaatthe is the last song the legendary singer sang before he succumbed to COVID-19 last year. According to a report in IE, it has been sort of an unspoken tradition that in all of the Rajinikanth movies, SPB sang the song introducing the hero, and with this being the last song SP Balasubramanyam recorded, the song holds a poetic significance.

On the occasion of the release of the song, veteran actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share an emotional post, in which he remembered SPB as having been his voice for 45 years. Rajinikanth added that he had never imagined that Annaatthe Annaatthe would be the last song that SPB sang for him.

45 வருடங்கள் என் குரலாக வாழ்ந்த எஸ்பிபி அவர்கள் அண்ணாத்தே படத்தில் எனக்காகப் பாடிய பாடலின் படப்பிடிப்பின் போது, இதுதான் அவர் எனக்குப் பாடும் கடைசிப் பாடலாக இருக்கும் என்று நான் கனவில் கூட நினைக்கவில்லை. என் அன்பு எஸ்பிபி தன் இனிய குரலின் வழியாக என்றும் வாழ்ந்து கொண்டே இருப்பார். — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 4, 2021

The song, with the signature enthusiasm and style of SPB, sets the tone as well as the energy for the movie in the theatres, and it matches all the criteria for being a Rajinikanth introduction song with heavy beats, and peppy tunes. Written by lyricist Viveka, the song contains messages about leading a fruitful and fulfilling life, the report added.

The movie is in post-production stage, and it is slated to hit theatres this Diwali on November 4. The film, which has been directed and written by Siva and co-stars Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Khushboo and Keerthy Suresh, has already faced delays multiple times due to the pandemic.