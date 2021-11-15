Annaathe Box office Collection: Rajinikanth starrer holds fort strong, garners Rs 217.63 after second-weekend post-release

Initially, Annaatthe was scheduled to release during Dusshera 2020

Rajinikanth’s latest film Annaatthe is having a great run at the box office. The Diwali release has already entered the Rs 200 crore club in one week of its release and is still holding up its fort strong in the second week as well. The Siva directorial has already garnered Rs 217.63 crore considering its worldwide collection.

Even after receiving rare reviews from movie critics, the movie is performing well at the box office as the audience are making a beeline to catch their Thalaivar on the big screen after long. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in pivotal roles.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the official box office numbers of Annaatthe and called it a Healthy RISE. The movie did a business of Rs 202.47 cr on Week 2 first day it earned Rs 4.05 cr, followed by Rs 4.90 cr on Day 2 and Rs 6.21 cr on Day 3.

Annaatthe revolves around Rajinikanth, who plays a protective brother to his highly dependent sister played by Keerthy Suresh. Who gets a reality check post-marriage after the safety bubble of the brother is no longer there and the truth of how the world functions sneak up on her. The movie is a staple brother-sister -old school drama. The movie also promises over-the-top action sequences, high-voltage drama fraught with signature Rajinikanth dialogues and punchlines. Despite the fact that the 70-year-old faced many health issues while shooting this film, he is high on energy.

Rajinikanth recently received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema. The film that was released on November 4 is also important as it will reopen cinema halls in the state and now by entering the Rs 200 crore already has become one of the highest grosser movies in India of the year.

Initially, Annaatthe was scheduled to release during Dusshera 2020. Later, in May 2020, Sun Pictures announced that the movie will be scheduled to release during the occasion of Pongal 2021 due to the covid pandemic that shut theatre halls and let them run at 50 per cent occupancy. But the movie was postponed due to a rise in Covid cases leading to lockdown and delay in its filming. In January 2021, after many delays, 4 November 2021, the post-Diwali weekend was announced as final release date