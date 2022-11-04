Rewind: Anil Kapoor’s cult and iconic film Parinda completes 33 years

Anil Kapoor is one of the most seasoned and talented actors in the Indian Film Industry. After having the biggest Bollywood blockbusters to his credit, he also boasts of prominent Hollywood and International projects in his filmography. Anil Kapoor’s 1989 crime drama Parinda completes a colossal 33 years today, since its release.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it carried the tagline of the most powerful film ever made. Parinda became a landmark film for its realism and garnered appreciation from critics as well, for the way it portrayed gangsters and the underworld.

It is considered as one of the best films of Indian Cinema for creating new trends and imagery back in the day. Parinda was included in News18’s 2013 list of the “100 greatest Indian films of all time”, Mint’s list of “70 iconic films of Indian cinema”, Filmfare’s “100 Filmfare Days” series, and the “70 iconic movies of independent India”.

Through the frequent use of night shots and dark spaces, Parinda uses the aesthetics of film noir in its visual style and was way ahead of its time by leaps and bounds. Parinda also won 2 National Film Awards and 5 Filmfare Awards and was India’s official selection for the 1990 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.