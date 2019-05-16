Anil Kapoor pitches for Bollywood colleague Kirron Kher; appeals to voters in video message

By:
New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2019 2:01:39 PM

Kirron thanked her ‘young friend’ for taking time off his busy shooting schedule to convey his best wishes.

anil Kapoor, kirron kher, kirron kher bjp, kirron kher lok sabha elections, anil kapoor anupam kher. Lok Sabha elections 2019Kirron thanked her ‘young friend’ for taking time off his busy shooting schedule to convey his best wishes. (Source: PTI)

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher’s friendship has gone much beyond their decades-long professional collaboration. They have done many films together. However, Sonam Kapoor’s dad is not just very good friends with the Anupam, but also with his wife Kirron Kher. Actor turned politician, Kirron Kher is the sitting Member of Parliament and she represents Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Chandigarh. Anil gave the most energetic pitch for Kirron, by praising her ‘honesty and hard work’. Race 3 actor also revealed how she refused his movie offer so that it doesn’t deflect her attention for Chandigarh. The “beta” star has urged to vote for Kirron as, according to him, the civilians of Chandigarh ‘can not get a better MP’ than her.

In a video on a social media website, Anil Kapoor can be heard saying, “Kirron Kher is my friend. I know her for 35 years. And whatever Kirron has done till today, she’s done it with hard work, honesty, and intensity. Five years ago, she was fighting the elections from Chandigarh, I had even come to canvas for her”.

“I felt extremely happy when you all made her win with love. I even offered her a movie during that stage, but Kirron said, “Bhaiyaa Anil, I can’t do any film now; my full concentration is on the people of Chandigarh. Five years later, she’s contesting again, and I wish that you all make Kirron Kher win again because you can’t get a better MP than her from Chandigarh. Vote for Kirron Kher! Jai Hind!”

India’s got talent judge, thanked her friend for taking time off his busy shooting lineups to convey his best compliments. Here you can watch the video:

KIRRON KHER’S TWEET:

READ: Mammootty and Mohanlal together! Superstars attend the spectacular star-studded wedding at Bolghatty Palace 

Earlier, Anil Kapoor had also admired the Khiladi Kumar for his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANIL KAPOOR’S TWEET:

Previously, Anupam Kher too had campaigned for wife Kirron and expressed determination about people voting for BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

ANUPAM KHER’S TWEET:

From Chandigarh, Kirron Kher became the sitting Member of Parliament after she defeated Pawan Kumar Bansal in 2014. However, the Singh is King actor has once again pitted against the Congress leader. Meanwhile, the 2014 candidate Gul Panag has been replaced with Harmohan Dhawan by the Aam Aadmi Party. On May 19, the first planned city ‘Chandigarh’ will go to vote in the last and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

