‘Angrezi Medium’ to not release in Kerala, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir amid coronavirus crisis

The release of “Angrezi Medium” has been postponed after the Delhi government on Thursday closed down all cinema halls in the city till March 31.

Cinegoers in Delhi, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir will have to wait a little longer to see critically-acclaimed actor Irrfan’s much-awaited film “Angrezi Medium” in theatres. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, released worldwide and in various part of the country on Friday, but according to producer Dinesh Vijan, the movie will arrive on a new date in theatres across the three states.

“Angrezi Medium’ has been a journey I shall cherish all my life. The one thing I’ve learnt from its making is that whatever be the obstacle, if we pour our heart and soul into something, the universe will have our back. “As the film now reaches India, we have already received unabashed love from Dubai and other international territories. Due to unforeseen circumstances it will however not release in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir,” Vijan said in a statment.

The filmmaker, who has produced the project under his Maddock Films banner, said the team will soon announce the new release date of the film. “Our movie will reach these places when the time is right, but rest assured, just like Irrfan said, “Wait for us”,” he added. Also starring Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pankaj Tripathi, “Angrezi Medium” is Irrfan’s first film after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor in 2018.

He is currently undergoing treatment abroad and skipped the promotional events of the film citing health issues. The release of “Angrezi Medium” has been postponed after the Delhi government on Thursday closed down all cinema halls in the city till March 31.

The release of the much-awaited “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar with extended cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, was also postponed after the orders. “SIR”, a tender love story set in the backdrop of class divide directed by Rohena Gera, has been delayed keeping in mind “public health concerns and the advisory from the Health Ministry”.

“We have decided to postpone the release of ‘SIR’. We look forward to sharing our film with our home audience in India and will announce an updated release date as soon as possible,” the statement posted on the film’s official Instagram account read.

“Sir”, which premiered at Cannes 2018, stars Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber. The deadly coronavirus virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4925 lives and infected more than 131,500 people worldwide.