Angrezi Medium first-look revealed: Irrfan Khan’s emotional, positive message for fans will tear you up!

Though Irrfan was not seen in the video, the clip had a special voice-over message from the actor, who updated his fans on his ill health. (YouTube)

Irrfan Khan has been mesmerising movie-buffs ever since he entered the Bollywood industry with his phenomenal acting skills. It has not been long when we last saw him on the big screen, doing what he is best at. This time, he is back again with a bang! The much-awaited poster of Irrfan Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Angrezi Medium’ was released by its makers on Wednesday and viewers just can’t keep calm. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film ‘Hindi Medium’ starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in lead roles.

The first-look of ‘Angerzi Medium’ revealed the release date of the film’s trailer along with the faces of its leading actors. The trailer of the film will release on Thursday, February 13 while the movie is set to release on March 20. However, the first-look poster of ‘Angrezi Medium’ gave us a gist of what cine-lovers can expect from the film. In the poster, Irrfan is seen posing as a guard to the Queen and the other lead actor, Radhika Madan, who plays Irrfan’s daughter in the film, is seen holding on to him tightly.

The poster came along a video compilation of stills from the film featuring other lead actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. Though Irrfan was not seen in the video, the clip had a special voice-over message from the actor, who updated his fans on his ill health. Irrfan has been battling for a long time now. In his heartfelt message heard in the video clip, the actor says, “Today, I am with you and yet I am not here. Angrezi Medium is a very special film to me and I wanted to promote it with the same love with which we made it. However, I am battling a few unwanted guests in my body and whatever happens next, I will share it with all of you.”

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

The actor went on to say that there goes a saying which says when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. However, in practical life, when life gives you lemons, it is not that easy to squeeze them to make the lemonade. But, we always have the choice to stay positive. Moving on to talking about ‘Angrezi Medium’, Irrfan said, “The film has been made with a lot of positivity. I hope it will give you something to laugh about, cry about and hopefully laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the movie.” “And yes, wait for me,” concluded the actor.

The Homi Adajania-directorial with Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles, will hit the big screen on March 20 this year.