Angreji Medium trailer to out soon; here’s what Irrfan Khan has to say to his fans

In a recorded video message, Irrfan shared his inability to actively promote his upcoming film

A day before Angreji Medium’s trailer launch, Actor Irrfan Khan sent a special message to his fans and well-wishers. Hailed as one of Bollywood’s greatest actors, Irrfan showed his acting skills yet again by cheering his fans and inspiring them to hit the theatres once the movie comes out, albeit he’s battling probably the toughest battle of his life.

In a recorded video message, Irrfan shared his inability to actively promote his upcoming film which he wanted to do with the same passion and heart. The actor further said that his body has been adversely affected by some uninvited guests against whom he is fighting right now. He said that his fans will be getting regular updates of whatever happens in the fight. The expression of a tough living condition due to life-threatening disease in such a cool manner shows the testament of great acting skills and humanness which he deeply possesses.

He continued on his merry way in a bid to update the fans of his well being and further said that the old saying of ‘When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade’ sounds good in reality it isn’t as easy to squeeze them for our benefits. He emphasized the need to be positive in any circumstances. He expressed optimism that the film which holds a great place in his heart will give his fans plenty of moments to laugh, cry and probably laugh again.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a rarest of a rare clinical condition named neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. The occurrence rate of the disease is one per million cases and it affects males in the age group of 30 to 35 years. Irrfan Khan is a National Film Award winner for his role in the film ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ in which he portrayed the role of an athlete who went on to become a rebel and bandit.