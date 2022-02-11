Andhra Pradesh: Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli thank megastar Chiranjeevi for solving movie ticket price issue with govt

Movies like SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam are also lined up for release in March this year.

A delegation of South Indian superstars led by megastar Chiranjeevi met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to resolve the ticket price issue. The meeting discussed the low cap of the movie ticket prices in the state or in other words, to negotiate flexible cinema ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh. Tollywood top actors such as Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and directors SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva were part of this meeting.

The meeting was rewarding with all the members of the delegation overjoyed with the outcome. While they did not reveal many details of the meeting, all of them were happy with the assurance given to them by the government. All the stars thanked Chiranjeevi for patiently carrying out the negotiation with the CM and bringing the best solution for several problems faced by the Telugu film fraternity.

“The last eight months were confusing as we didn’t know how to proceed further. While everyone in the industry tried to solve the issues, it is Chiranjeevi who used his goodwill with the CM and led us towards the solution,” said Rajamouli.

Chiranjeevi also took the opportunity and thanked the AP government for understanding the state of Telugu cinema and helping with the solution for the same. “Throughout India, people are talking highly about our Telugu movies. And one of the main reasons for that is our high-budget movies. these films are bringing glory to Telugu cinema even at the international level. And I wanted to help with such films and that is why I kept the discussions open with the committee. We are happy now,” he told the press.

Chiranjeevi stated that the government will soon pass the order in favour of the concerns raised by the delegation following the meeting.

The Telugu industry has been at loggerheads for quite some time with the Andhra Pradesh government over various issues one of which is the government’s efforts to regulate the sales of movie tickets. Despite attracting a huge crowd to the theatres, movies like Akhanda and Pushpa: The Rise failed to break even at the Andhra Pradesh box office, all due to movie ticket issues. Movies like SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam are also lined up for release in March this year.