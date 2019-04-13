Andhadhun creates record at China box office, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer surpasses Rs 150 crore mark!

The movie not only created a storm in India but internationally as well.

Sriram Raghavan’s directorial venture Andhadhun, which released in China titled Piano Player, has crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. On April 3, the black comedy thriller hit the screens in China in over 5,000 screens and got off to a flying start. Since then there has been no looking back for Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte starrer. In fact, the film entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in just six days and then it also ended up beating Hollywood superhero flick Shazam! at the ticket windows.

AndhaDhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan, narrates the story of a piano player who unwillingly gets embroiled in the murder of a yesteryear actor. The edge-of-the-seat thriller was one of the surprise hits of 2018 which despite being considered as a niche film emerged as the top Indian film of 2018 on IMDb. It defeated Tamil films Ratsasan and 96, bilingual biographical film Mahanati and Hindi film Badhaai Ho to grab the No. 1 spot.

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

#AndhaDhun crosses ₹ 150 cr in #China… Starts Week 2 on an enthusiastic note… Will comfortably swim past $ 25 mn in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri $ 2.01 mn. Total: $ 21.76 mn [₹ 150.51 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 13, 2019

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the microblogging site Twitter and revealed the updated figures, AndhaDhun crosses ₹ 150 cr in China. Starts Week 2 on an enthusiastic note. Will comfortably swim past $ 25 mn in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri $ 2.01 mn. Total: $ 21.76 mn [₹ 150.51 cr].”

Last year, it was Rani Mukerji’s Hichki which had created waves at the China box office with its performance. And this year its Andhadhun that’s taking forward the legacy of Bollywood films doing good business in the international markets, especially in China.

Let’s have a look at the list of Highest Grossing Indian Movies in China:

Dangal: 1220 crore

Secret Superstar: 736 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 295 crore

Hindi Medium: 218 crore

Hichki: 150 crore

It was Aamir Khan’s film Dangal that drew the biggest numbers. Khan’s Dangal made $190 million at the Chinese box. It is based on the real-life story of a family of wrestlers. Currently, it is 31st in the list of top 50 highest grossing foreign films in China, ahead of Hollywood biggies like Captain America: Civil War, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, etc.