AndhaDhun China box office collection: Ayushmann, Tabu starrer crosses Rs 100 cr mark in just 6 days!

The movie not only created a storm in India but internationally as well.

AndhaDhun, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, is having a miraculous run at the Chinese box-office. The crime thriller, on Monday, “stayed super-strong” as it added $ 1.45 million more to its kitty. Its total collection, after a six-day run in the East Asian country, stands at $ 15.25 million, which is equivalent to Rs 106.09 crore in the Indian currency.

With this development, the Sriram Raghavan directorial, also starring Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, has surpassed its lifetime business of India, which is absolutely phenomenal for a medium-budget film devoid of a big superstar.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Tuesday, posted the latest business figures of AndhaDhun on Twitter. He wrote that AndhaDhun stays super-strong on the crucial Mon, after an extended weekend in China. Crosses $ 15 mn [₹ 100 cr], also crosses India lifetime biz [Gross BOC] in 6 days. Mon $ 1.45 mn. Total: $ 15.25 mn [₹ 106.09 cr].

AndhaDhun follows the story of a piano player who unwillingly gets embroiled in the murder of a yesteryear movie star. Upon its release in India on October 5 last year, the film received unanimously positive reviews from critics across India. The word of mouth, too, was very much in its favor, something that kept it going in cinemas for a considerably long period and eventually, made it the box-office hit that it became.

At the Filmfare Awards 2019, AndhaDhun won as many as five trophies. While it was named the Best Film (Critics), Ayushmann won the Best Actor in a Leading Role – Male (Critics). Besides that, the film emerged the winner in Best Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Background Score categories.

AndhaDhun, released in China as Piano Player, is a joint production venture between Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.