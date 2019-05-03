Andhadhun box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer becomes third highest grossing Hindi film in China

New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2019 2:19:43 PM

'Andhadhun' features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Talented B-Town finds Ayushmann Khurrana must be a happy man now. His last release ‘Andhadhun’ not only won him accolades in the country but has also taken the China Box Office by storm. The fans have given it a big thumbs up and it has become the third highest grossing Indian film there.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote that ‘AndhaDhun crosses $ 47 million in China. Slowed down since Avengers Endgame release, hence $ 50 million was ruled out. But the job is done. Third highest grossing *Indian film* in China. Total till 2 May 2019: $ 47.29 million [₹ 327.67 cr].’

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

In India, ‘Andhadhun’ released on October 5, 2018. ‘Andhadhun’ features Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It happens to be inspired by the 2010 French short film L’Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar, and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ releasing, ‘Andhadhun’ collections have been hit but nonetheless, the film has emerged as a big gainer at the ticket counters.

Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte starrer tell the story of a piano player who unwillingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor.

In recent years, China has emerged as a huge market for Indian movies, with Aamir Khan's Dangal, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium doing well.

In recent years, China has emerged as a huge market for Indian movies, with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium doing well.

