And Oscar for most awkward moment goes to Will Smith! King Richard actor slaps Chris Rock – Here’s what happened

Oscars 2022: The Academy Awards have given many precious moments to the film fraternity. But the night this year got awkward and personal creating one of the most unusual moments in the history of Academy Awards. Will Smith got up at the stage and appeared to slap presented Chris Rock, for making a joke about the actor’s wife.

In a viral clip that shocked the film fraternity and movie buffs around the globe, Will Smith is seen walking straight up to the stage and without uttering a warning, smacks Chris Rock. As the stunned host took moments to recollect what just happened, Will Smith warned him to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth twice.

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022

Rock had said Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was going to be in the next “G.I Jane” movie, slyly teasing her loss of hair. For the unversed, Jada has been suffering from alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss. The actress has previously opened up about struggling with alopecia. In December 2021, she shared a video of her hair loss to Instagram, saying, “You know

Mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what Mama’s going to do.” This is not the first time that Rock targeted Jada. Rock has previously directed punch lines at Jada in the 2016 Academy Awards ceremony when she refused to attend in order to protest the award show’s lack of diversity. “I wasn’t invited! Oh, that’s not an invitation I would turn down!” he had said.

It was not immediately known if today’s action was a part of the script or instinctive on Smith’s part but when Will won the Best Actor award for King Richard, he said in his speech, “I’m gonna apologise to the Academy. Im gonna apologise to my fellow nominees…art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.” Later on Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry comforted a visibly upset Will Smith.

Twitter too couldn’t resist reacting to this episode. “What just happened? Was that real? Did will Smith really swing a punch at Chris rock??” said a Twitter user.