Anand Mahindra to Sonali Bendre: ‘Your true inner strength and positivity shines through in new look’

Days after Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre had revealed that she was diagnosed with high-grade cancer, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra in a tweet said that she is an inspiration for everyone. “Sonali, your true inner strength & positivity shines through in this new look…In the words of author & priest Richard Rohr, you have ‘Fallen Upwards’—you have used a fall to rise & become a Lighthouse for others,” Mahindra tweeted on Wednesday.

Sonali, your true inner strength & positivity shines through in this new look…In the words of author & priest Richard Rohr, you have ‘Fallen Upwards’—you have used a fall to rise & become a Lighthouse for others.. https://t.co/mbzC9fDDU4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2018



On Tuesday, the actress had expressed gratitude to her fans and supporters for their love and prayers she received after revealing that she was suffering from the deadly disease. She also shared a photograph on Twitter, showing that she was as confident as ever and was ready to bounce back in life. In a Twitter post, Sonali Bendre said, “In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.”

“The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone,” it added.

The 43-year-old further said, “Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through.”

The news came as a big shock for her fans when they got to know that Bollywood actress has been diagnosed with cancer. Last week, the actress had written an emotional post revealing that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in New York.