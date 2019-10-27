Tokyo Film Festival: An Asian feast of world-class films

There is Manga comics and plenty of stories on the famed Samurai tradition, too.

Starting this month, the world has turned its attention on Tokyo, which is hosting the Rugby World Cup, and the Summer Olympics and the Paralympic Games in a few months. World leaders have just made a beeline for the city for the enthronement ceremony of the new emperor of Japan. In between these high profile events, the 32nd edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival comes off as a cinematic validation of the Asian continent’s character and competence.

Opening on October 28, the Tokyo festival has lined up some of the finest works from across the world this year. But all eyes are on new offerings from Asian countries. Tokyo festival is the first film festival in Japan, the land of the rising sun — and home to celebrated directors like Akira Kurosawa and Yasujiro Ozu. Among the films in Tokyo this year is Blinded by the Light by Indian-origin British director Gurinder Chadha.

After premiering cinematographer-director Rajiv Menon’s Tamil film Sarvam Thaala Mayam ( omnipresence of Rhythm) about the bond between a musician and a musical instrument maker last year, the only India-related entry in the 2019 edition of the Tokyo fete is Chadha’s Blinded by the Light. The Bend It Like Beckham director handles a coming-of-age drama in her new film, based on the true story of a young man born in Britain to Asian immigrant parents saving himself from the chaos of racial and economic strife of the ’80s through Bruce Springsteen’s music. Indian-origin actor Viveik Kalra plays the lead role in the film, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Lipstick Under My Burkha had its world premiere in Tokyo four years ago.

The leading lights of Asian cinema have descended on Tokyo, including Lav Diaz from the Philippines with his new, 283-minute science fiction epic The Halt, compatriot and Cannes Best Director winner Brillante Mendoza with Mindanao, and 87-year-old Japanese film-maker Yoji Yamada paying celluloid tribute to Tora-san — the world’s longest-running film series starring the same actor — with a 50th installment, Tora-san, Wish You Were Here.

Respect for roots

Tora-san, Wish You Were Here will be the curtain-raiser for the festival, underlining a revered Japanese sentiment for tradition even while programming cutting-edge animation and VFX movies. “This edition is held in the first year of the (Japanese) Reiwa era. The new emperor’s enthronement ceremony is this month. We also have the Tokyo Olympics next year, which have drawn a lot of attention to Japan. So we’ve decided to highlight Japan in this year’s festival,” says festival director Takeo Hisamatsu.

Yamada, the opening film’s director, best represents the Japanese tradition. At 87, he has brought back the Tora-san series, which ran between 1969 and 1995 under the title, It’s Tough Being a Man, about an amiable wanderer, Tora-San, who is always ill-fated in love. “I sometimes feel I should stop making films. But directors like Clint Eastwood are still making films. Portuguese director Manoel de Oliveira and Japanese director Kaneto Shindo shot films until the age of 100, so I have a little way to go,” says Yamada, who directed nearly all of the Tora-san films starring Kiyoshi Atsumi, who died in 1996.

Yamada’s energy is matched by a Japanese couple, who have been making movies for the past 60 years. Seijo Story — 60 Years of Making of Films, a documentary by Isshin Inudo and Eiki Takahashi at the festival, tells the fascinating story of a husband and wife committed to film-making for their whole lives. The couple is Nobuhiko and Kyoko Obayashi, who met in college in the cinema town of Seijo, Japan, and went on to direct and produce several acclaimed movies. The Hiroshima-born Nobuhiko Obayashi, known for his experimental and anti-war movies, is the film-maker in focus at the Tokyo festival this year.

Stars and Samurai

There is Manga comics and plenty of stories on the famed Samurai tradition, too. This year’s productions, The Return, a Samurai drama shot in 8K, and Samurai Shifters, a period comedy, are joined at the festival by Kurosawa’s 1950 samurai classic Rashomon, and Teinosuke Kinugasa’s 1963 samurai love story Gate of Hell — both digitally restored for the festival.

Legendary Manga creator Osamu Tezuka’s life is celebrated in a new movie, Tezuka’s Barbara in the prestigious competition section. The film is directed by Tezuka’s son Macoto Tezuka and shot by iconic cinematographer Christopher Doyle. Tezuka’s Barbara is vying for the festival’s top prize, the Tokyo Grand Prix, with other contenders like Turkish film Food for a Funeral, Just 6.5 from Iran, Mananita from the Philippines, and Chinese Chaogtu with Sarula. The festival is till November 5.

The writer is a freelancer