‘An actor par excellence whom nation revered’: Rahul condoles Soumitra Chatterjee’s death

November 15, 2020 4:11 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said he was an actor par excellence whom the nation revered over the years. Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.

