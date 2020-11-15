‘An actor par excellence whom nation revered’: Rahul condoles Soumitra Chatterjee’s death

“It’s sad to hear of the demise of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Soumitra Chatterjee, an actor par excellence who the nation has revered over the years. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans,” Gandhi tweeted.
Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.
