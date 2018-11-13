Amul pays tribute to Stan Lee, and it speaks volumes about his life

Like Hollywood bigwigs, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Hugh Jackman, mourned his death, Amul too paid homage to the Marvel legend in their recent topical. (Twitter/Amul.coop)

Stan Lee, the man credited with ushering in a new renaissance in comic books with his many relatable yet often morally twisted superhero characters such as Spider-Man and Iron Man, died early Monday at the age of 95.

Like Hollywood bigwigs, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Hugh Jackman, mourned his death, Amul too paid homage to the Marvel legend in their recent topical.

In its latest topical, Amul featured the Marvel legend posing in front in a superhero like posture with popular superheroes – Spider-Man, The Hulk, Thor and Captain America in the backdrop. Roughly speaking, the topical speaks volumes about Lee’s life, meaning that we will always remember those superheroes and their creator. The cartoon instantly resonated with the sentiments of his fans.

Lee’s co-creation of superhero characters such as Hulk, X-Men, Daredevil, The Avengers, were turned into major film franchises that earned Marvel huge profits. Lee revolutionized pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes characters.

Born on December 28, 1922, Lee introduced dozens of characters in collaboration with artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko during his stint at Marvel Comics. In his collaboration with Kirby, Lee co-created the Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, and the X-Men, characters who forged an instant connect with the young audiences around the globe due to their social relevance. It was through his uncle, Robbie Solomon, that Lee started his career at the young age of 17. He became an assistant at Timely Comics, which later became Marvel. He adopted the pseudonym “Stan Lee” and began writing comic books. Lee’s first credit as a writer was a Captain America story in 1941.

Lee was made interim editor by publisher Martin Goodman when Timely editor Joe Simon and his creative partner Jack Kirby departed from the company in 1941.

He also served in the United States Army after enlisting in early 1942 and was a member of the Signal Corps, mainly tasked with repairing telegraph poles and other communications equipment.

With the rise of DC comics, a breath of fresh air in the world of comics. Lee was asked to introduce a new superhero team, and the result was Fantastic Four that he created in collaboration with Kirby. The two later would work on a number of characters.

What process the duo pursued was that Lee would come up with a short plot outline and Kirby then would design and illustrate a comic based on a mixture of that synopsis and his own ideas. Lee would then return to fill in the dialogue and captions.

Lee introduced the world to Doctor Strange and Marvel’s most successful character, Spider-Man through his work with Ditko. All these characters have now been turned into major film franchises, earning Marvel billions of dollars in profits.

Although Lee left Marvel in 1972, he retained the title of chairman emeritus throughout his life.