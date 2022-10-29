Amruta Khanvilkar on playing Sonabai in Har Har Mahadev: I didn’t use any make-up, chose to go with flat hair

Har Har Mahadev has been receiving appreciation from the audience and critics for representing a story of bravery, sacrifices, pride, and friendship. From Baji Prabhu Deshpande’s life to his friendship with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the viewers are enjoying it all. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead roles.

Talking about her character in the film, Amruta Khanvilkar told financialexpress.com, “This is my first ever historic film and to play a wife of a warrior whose name is literally carved in history; I take immense pride. I really feel grateful because the character of Sonabai is somebody who stood up against her own husband and the violence and abuse that used to happen. It’s not just a historic character of being Baji Prabhu’s wife, she also has a character where she totally supports people who stand against women’s violence.”

She went on to tell us that she didn’t use any make-up. She said, “Sonabai is a very simple lady in the house and takes care of the kids, I went for absolutely no makeup and chose to go with flat hair so there is no glamour that you can see in this character, wearing a typical cotton Nauvari saree with a small Nath. I loved the whole simplicity of the character.”

While discussing her on-screen and off-screen bond with Sharad Kelkar, the actress said, “My on-screen bond with Sharad is of Baji Prabhu Deshpande and Sonabai, they respect each other. Sharad and I are buddies off-screen and he calls me Baiko and I call him Aho.”

Plot:

Har Har Mahadev narrates a very strong and inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Bajiprabhu in our history, where only 300 soldiers fought off the 12000 enemy army and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives, on the other hand, it is available to the mass audience across the nation being Marathi cinema’s first multilingual film.