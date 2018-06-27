AMMA row: Geethu Mohandas, Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan quit film body – their WCC Facebook post goes viral!

According to the Facebook post by Women in Cinema Collective, the resignation is not to hit out at any individual but for a better future of the Malayalam film industry so that ”the next generation can work with integrity and self-respect, rather than compromise.”

In the latest development following AMMA’s decision (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) to bring actor Dileep back into the organisation, popular Malayalam actors Geethu Mohandas, Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan have quit the organisation. Not just that, they have hit out against AMMA’s recent decision through a detailed Facebook post that has now gone viral. Notably, the victim of the alleged kidnapping and assault has also resigned from AMMA, stating, “I resign from AMMA.”

According to the Facebook post by Women in Cinema Collective, the resignation is not to hit out at any individual but for a better future of the Malayalam film industry so that ”the next generation can work with integrity and self-respect, rather than compromise.”

An English translation of the post published through the Women In Cinema Collective Facebook page is as follows:

“AMMA is an organisation that has been functioning since 1995. As part of the Malayalam film industry which continues to garner national and global attention, we are honoured to work and be a part of the Malayalam film industry. However, we wish to remind that women-friendly initiatives have not been attempted so far by AMMA in the Malayalam film industry. It is noteworthy that there are many women artists in this organisation. Not only that, the sincere efforts made by the Women In Collective organisation were attempted to be thwarted by the muscle power of some Fans Associations and we were targeted by low level jokes that mocked us.

Also, AMMA has taken a decision that supports the accused in a case pertaining to the assault on one of our colleagues who is also a member of AMMA. By deciding to take the actor back, AMMA has made its stand clear.

We are shocked that a decision like this has been taken on a matter that was not even on AMMA’s General Body Agenda on the said day and yet in a dramatic sequence of events, it came up and the decision to take back the accused was announced. When AMMA took this decision, it also overlooked the situation of our colleague who had survived the assault altogether.

We cannot support AMMA’s decision to take back the accused. We are committed to stand with our colleague who was assaulted and to fight for justice even more strongly. This is our unanimous declaration of support for her fight for justice. Therefore, we resign from AMMA and hope that the organisation will reconsider its decision.”

In the same Facebook post, the actors individually shared their take on AMMA’s decision:

Geethu Mohandas’ Facebook post through Women In Cinema Collective Facebook page:

“I am resigning from AMMA. I should have do so earlier. Being part of AMMA and as a member of the panel, I realise that questioning the association’s decisions is quite difficult. As an organisation, AMMA wants to have only those who obey its decisions and not ask questions to those at the helm of the organisation. Our voices are getting drowned and we cannot continue to be a part of it any longer. AMMA’s way of ‘standing’ with my colleague and yet by taking such irresponsible decisions is something I shall strongly fight against, now that I am outside the organisation.”

Rima Kallingal’s Facebook post through Women in Cinema Collective Facebook page:

“Whatever has happened till now is not a problem that is simply relating to an individual or an organisation. I do not see it that way and it is not for that reason alone that I have decided to quit from AMMA. The next generation of actors in the Malayalam film industry should be able to work with their heads held high and work with integrity and without being forced to make compromises in their work environment. To work with pride, integrity and self-respect, that is the reason for this decision.”

Remya Nambaseen’s Facebook post through Women in Cinema Collective:

“Resigning from AMMA. It is difficult to continue under the present circumstances and in protest at the latest decision, I hereby resign. As an organisation, AMMA’s decision is devoid of humane consideration towards our colleague, who had gone through a very cruel assault. I am a human being first, may Justice prevail.”

This is the Women In Cinema Collective Facebook post in Malayalam:

In a separate Facebook post on Monday, actress Ranjini had hit out at AMMA’s decision:

“When there is an ongoing case, why is the association wanting to re-install Dileep? According to the objectives of AMMA: I don’t see the association as arbitrators or protectors for actors! Shame…..where is the justice for our sister?”

Registered under Societies Registration Act in November 2017, the Women In Cinema Collective found itself in the spotlight, as the first of its kind women-only initiative in the country to bring together women artists, actors, directors and technicians to highlight the gender disparity they face, following the alleged kidnapping and assault of a popular Malayalam actress. Notably, some of the prominent members include Manju Warrier, Parvathy, Anjali Menon, among others.