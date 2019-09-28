Amitabh Bachchan’s rare video: When megastar saw tears in his father’s eyes after Coolie accident; watch here

Coolie released on November 14, 1983, and emerged as a box office blockbuster.

Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood megastar of the millennium, who rules many hearts till date and is one of the best actors of the Hindi Film Industry has gone through a lot to achieve this position in his life. The most painful suffering faced by him and his fans among all other troubles was the accident which happened 37 years back on the sets of Manmohan Desai’s film Coolie. Big B, suffered a near-fatal injury during an action sequence and was hospitalized for 2 months. The news of his fatal injury had made the nation pray in one tone for him. When the actor returned home on September 24, 1982, he was greeted with an overwhelming welcome. It is now, after 37-years of the incident that a clip of Big B’s homecoming is going viral on the internet. The video was shared by one of Amitabh Bachchan fans on Twitter. The video which appears to be shot by the fan when Amitabh Bachchan came home after 2 months of rigorous treatment. One can easily see a frail-looking Amitabh Bachchan in the video, while he steps out of an ambassador car and touches his father’s feet and pulls him in a tight hug. Amitabh Bachchan has mentioned that it was the first time when he saw tears in his father’s eyes. Amitabh Bachchan’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan is a well-known poet of his time.

24 September 1982 Amitabh Bachchan return home from the hospital after the fatal accident on the set of Coolie & today after 37 years also 24 September 2019,Amit ji awarded with the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward

It was after a few more months when Amitabh Bachchan recovered completely. In a brief video statement released by him after coming back, he can be heard thanking his fans. In the video, he had said, “The 24th of September, today, is exactly two months from the date when I was injured. I sit here before you as a result of the unparalleled efforts made by the doctors from St Philomena’s Hospital. Especially the doctors and nurses of the Breach Candy Hospital in Bombay. But, I am grateful most of all, to all you people who have prayed for me, for my life. Be it in a temple, in a mosque, in a church. You all came forward.”

Towards the end of his statement in the video Big B said, “I don’t know so many of you. Yet you all prayed for me, I am really grateful for that. All that I can do for you all now is to try and live up to your expectations. I will try…. and I will try very hard to do this.”

The incident leading to the severe injury happened when Amitabh Bachchan was shooting an action sequence and made a mistimed jump with co-star Puneet Issar. It was on the sets of Coolie in Bengaluru (then Bangalore). The actor was badly hurt after missing the landing spot by the edge of a table. This incident had his spleen ruptured and was rushed to St. Philomena’s Hospital in an unconscious state. Following which he was quickly flown to Mumbai and was admitted directly to Breach Candy Hospital.

As soon as the news of him being injured surfaced, fans across the country prayed for Amitabh Bachchan’s speedy recovery, while the actor remained in hospital in a critical condition. The hope of his survival was reportedly very.

August 2 is celebrated as the second birthday of Amitabh Bachchan by his family. Talking about which Amitabh Bachchan once on his blog wrote, “The dark shadows that loomed large on August 2, 1982, at the Breach Candy Hospital, while I battled for life, having been under surgery for the 2nd time within a few days, and not coming out of it for extended hours, Jaya, my wife being called into the ICU room, to have a last glimpse of her husband, before I passed away and that last-ditch effort by Dr Udwadia in pumping phial after phial of cortisone injections until miraculously, my toe moved and it was noted first by Jaya and she exclaimed ‘Look, he’s alive’.”

Amitabh Bachchan, after a full recovery, joined the sets of Coolie back. The film was released a year later to the accident on November 14, 1983, and emerged as a box office blockbuster.