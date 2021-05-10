Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati registration: Here’s you can register for KBC-13

KBC: Interested people will have to register themselves and the selection process will be done digitally.

KBC Kaun Banega Crorepati registration: One of the most viewed Indian quiz shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati is now set to make a return to television with its 13th season. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the show will soon be airing on Sony TV. The show’s intellectual as well as entertaining content have been gripping the audience’s attention since 2000. With every season, thousands of people apply for the show and those who are shortlisted, get a chance to sit on the “hot seat” with Amitabh Bachchan.

Since it’s a quiz show, the host asks a set of questions. Upon answering them correctly (even with help of a few tools offered), people are given a set amount of money. So far, the show gives a prize amount of Rs 7 crore to those who answer all the questions correctly. Many apply for the show to try their luck and win a few lakh/ crore rupees.

For the 13th season, Sony TV shared the announcement via its Twitter handle. With the means of tweet, the TV channel encouraged users that if they “try, work hard and study,” they might get a chance to reach the platform and sit with the Bollywood actor as well as become a millionaire.

Interested people will have to register themselves and the selection process will be done digitally.

How to register for KBC13

The registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 are commencing from today (May 10, 2021). Everyday at 10 pm, the actor will come on screen and ask new questions. These questions have to answered via an SMS or through Sony LIV app. Now this is how people can register themselves.

#KBC ki hot seat aap se hai sirf kuch sawaal durr! Koshish keejiye aur leejiye apna pehla kadam apne sapno ki ore #KBC ke saath!#KBC13 ke sawaal aur registration shuru ho rahe hai aaj se raat 9 baje. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/GT00gHOT0b — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 10, 2021

Some of the people who have answered these questions correctly, will be shortlisted on the basis of a certain criteria by the randomizer. It is to note that these criterias are pre-determined. The selected participants will be reached out via a telephone call and further assessment will be made.

In the next step, people will have to clear online auditions that will have a General Knowledge test as well as a video submission. These auditions will be done on SonyLIV app exclusively and all the details of the procedure will be explained by a tutorial on SonyLIV. After this, participants will have to qualify for the last interview round before they appear on the show.