scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye raises Rs 5 crore in first weekend

Goodbye earned Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 1.96 crore on day two and day three, respectively.

Written by PTI
Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye raises Rs 5 crore in first weekend
Goodbye opened at Rs 1.42 crore on October 7.

Family drama Goodbye has earned Rs 5 crore in the first week of its release, the makers said on Monday. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., the film was released last Friday. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna.

According to a note issued by Balaji Motion Pictures, Goodbye opened at Rs 1.42 crore on October 7. It earned Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 1.96 crore on day two and day three, respectively.

“Goodbye, Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. collects Rs 5.16 crores at the box office over the weekend,” the makers said.

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news

Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan also round out the cast of Goodbye.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.