Amitabh Bachchan wishes Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor as they begin their wedding celebrations

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor kicked off their pre-wedding functions, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish them. Big B would be sharing the screen with the pair in the upcoming movie Brahmastra and shared the ‘Kesariya’ video from the film.

He shared the video by wishing them in the caption for their special journey in the coming days. Veteran director-actor Rakesh Roshan also wished the couple.

Earlier, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed the wedding date and venue to the photographers. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting married on Thursday in Bandra in the Vastu apartment.

For a pre-wedding Haldi and Mehendi, Alia and Ranbir had hosted the function on Wednesday for their close friends and family members. Celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain and Karan Johar were clicked at the venue.

Speculations suggest that the wedding would be an intimate but posh affair that would be followed by a grand reception where the couple would host colleagues and friends from the film industry.