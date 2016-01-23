Amitabh Bachchan Twitter account now boasts 19 mn followers

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the most followed Indian on Twitter, has scored a fan following of 19 million on the micro-blogging platform.

The 73-year-old thespian, who has given hits like “Sholay”, “Deewar” and “Piku”, is ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has 17.5 million followers, as well as actors Shah Rukh Khan with 17.5 million, Salman Khan with 15.8 million followers and Aamir Khan with 16.2 followers.

Amitabh took to Twitter on Thursday night and expressed his excitement for getting 19 million followers and also that his 1982 film “Satte Pe Satta” completed 32 years since its release on Friday in Hindi cinema.

“In all the excitement of retweeting the 19 million on Twitter… forgot the 34 years of ‘Satte Pe Satta’,” he tweeted.

The “Wazir” actor is very active on social media platforms and uses the medium to share updates about his personal and professional lives with his fans and well-wishers.

The “Agneepath” star is currently shooting in Kolkata for the upcoming film “TE3N”, which also stars actors Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“TE3N” is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.