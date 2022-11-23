Amitabh Bachchan to Nancy Cartwright: Voice over artists who have amazed the world with their work

Be it cartoons or commentaries, these voice artists have won the hearts of the global audiences with their strong and versatile voices.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has provided commentary and voiceovers for films ranging from Shakti Samanta’s Ballika Badhu to Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani, Vinod Chopra’s Parineeta, Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 3, Luc Jacquet’s March Of The Penguins, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodha Akbar, and Srijit Mukherjee’s Begum Jaan.

Melvin Blanc

Melvin Blanc provided voices for over 3,000 cartoons produced by various studios during his more than 50-year career in show business, but he is best known for his work for Warner Bros. He was responsible for the voices of approximately 90% of Warner characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety Pie, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn, and the Road Runner.

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar is an actor who comes from a very diverse and broad culture ranging from Hollywood to Bollywood and from languages such as Marathi and Southern languages. Sharad Kelkar, from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has been on a steady rise and has given his voice to many films that have been released in India and made in Hollywood by dubbing them and giving them his own distinct vocals. In the world of entertainment.

Nancy Cartwright

Nancy Cartwright is the long-time voice of Bart Simpson on The Simpsons, for which she has received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance and an Annie Award for Best Voice Acting in the Field of Animation. Cartwright also gives voices for Nelson Muntz, Ralph Wiggum, Todd Flanders, Kearney, Database, and Maggie on the show.

Shreyas Talpade

It’s no secret that Marathi and Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade is regarded as the best thing that ever happened to “Pushpa” Hindi. The actor received a lot of praise for his work as Allu Arjun’s Hindi voice-dubbing artist in the film. The cult following for Allu Arjun’s film grows by the day as it continues to receive praise and attract larger audiences in Hindi regions and on the OTT platform.