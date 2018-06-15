Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs 2 cr for welfare of widows of Indian Army soldiers, farmers

A still from Aimitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movie Brahmastra. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy with his upcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, confirmed through a tweet on Thursday that he will be donating Rs 2 crore for the welfare of widows of Indian Army soldiers’ and farmers. A report by Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source close to Amitabh Bachchan as saying that the actor has set aside a sum of Rs 2 crore (Rs 1 crore for the martyrs families and Rs 1 crore for the farmers repayment of loans) that will go towards the betterment and care of Indian army widows and their families, and towards uplifting struggling farmers in India.

The report had also claimed that the 75-year-old actor has even set up a team in his personal capacity to list and locate authentic organisations that will ensure the money flows to the right people. The legendary actor confirmed this the development sharing the links of reports claiming the news. “Yes I can and I will…,” his tweet read.

The report had quoted the source as saying that this initiative would hopefully inspire other actors to take action as well. Several reports have depicted the pitiful conditions faced by the families of our Jawans who bravely give up their lives for the country, and our farmers’ current tragic situation.

This isn’t the first time when Amitabh Bachchan has decided to take such a step. The actor had previously contributed towards repayment of farmer loans in Andhra Pradesh and in Vidarbha, thereby saving several farmers from taking extreme steps.

Last year in April, another Bollywood star Akshay Kumar had launched the app and website ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ — a portal that provides financial help to the families of soldiers killed in action. The app was launched in the presence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Later in August, he had tweeted a video, asking people to make donations to the Bharat Ke Veer website, mobile app. In this video, Akshay spoke about the martyred jawans and their contribution to the country.

“It’s our turn to make a contribution. Till now over Rs. 10 crore has already been donated to the families of these soldiers. The idea is to get people to contribute and directly send the money to the person who have lost their loved ones. Let’s do it together and make them proud of us,” Akshay had said in the video.