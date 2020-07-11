Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital

Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, reports said. ANI reported that Bachchan was taken to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

More details awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.