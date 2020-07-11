  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital

By: |
Published: July 11, 2020 10:57 PM

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, reports said. ANI reported that Bachchan was taken to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

More details awaited.

Related News

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Everyone will have to adjust to new normal: Arjun on resuming work amid COVID-19 pandemic
2India Box Office collections: Regional cinema led by Telugu, Tamil movies overtakes Bollywood
3Dil Bechara’ title song brings out Sushant Singh Rajput’s charm and his love for dance