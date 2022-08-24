Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

“I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also..” Bachchan wrote.

In July 2020, the veteran star contracted COVID-19 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Amitabh is currently hosting the 14th season of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which began recently. While no official word is out yet, the shoot of the show is likely to be affected by Amitabh’s illness. The actor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. He also has Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, UUnchai, and Project K.

With PTI inputs