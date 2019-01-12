Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt note on completion of Jhund; watch here

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 9:39 PM

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday took to twitter to share a heartfelt note on completion of shooting of film 'Jhund'.

AMITABH BACHCHAN, AMITABH BACHCHAN TWITTERThe actor had been shooting for the film, based on life of Vijay Barse. (ANI)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday took to twitter to share a heartfelt note on completion of shooting of film ‘Jhund’. The film is directed by Nagraj Manjule’s debut Hindi film, ‘Jhund.’

“..endings are they that leave with a feeling of uncertain next .. .. there is a joy of completion .. there is the symptom of withdrawal .. there is the desire to slip away quietly .. but it never does happen that way, does it .. ?” he wrote in his blog.

The actor had been shooting for the film, based on life of Vijay Barse. He was ths founder of Slum Soccer in Maharshtra’s Nagpur. The ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ actor had been sharing pictures from the shooting .

While tweeting on the film, Big B also said that soon start shotting the next schedule of ‘Brahmastra’, which is the first part of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy. The film also has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in important roles.

Amitabh Bachchan, aprt from these two movies aill also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Badla’, which is a remake of Spanish thriller film ‘Contratiempo’ that was released in 2016.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt note on completion of Jhund; watch here
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition