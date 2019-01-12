Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt note on completion of Jhund; watch here

The actor had been shooting for the film, based on life of Vijay Barse. (ANI)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday took to twitter to share a heartfelt note on completion of shooting of film ‘Jhund’. The film is directed by Nagraj Manjule’s debut Hindi film, ‘Jhund.’

“..endings are they that leave with a feeling of uncertain next .. .. there is a joy of completion .. there is the symptom of withdrawal .. there is the desire to slip away quietly .. but it never does happen that way, does it .. ?” he wrote in his blog.

The actor had been shooting for the film, based on life of Vijay Barse. He was ths founder of Slum Soccer in Maharshtra’s Nagpur. The ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ actor had been sharing pictures from the shooting .

While tweeting on the film, Big B also said that soon start shotting the next schedule of ‘Brahmastra’, which is the first part of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy. The film also has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in important roles.

Amitabh Bachchan, aprt from these two movies aill also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Badla’, which is a remake of Spanish thriller film ‘Contratiempo’ that was released in 2016.