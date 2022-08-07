Amitabh Bachchan returning to cinemas with Uunchai; Big B reveals first look of the film on International Friendship Day

Big B is returning to the big screen this November. Amitabh Bachchan who was last seen in Jhund unveiled the first look of his upcoming movie Uunchai on August 7. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra alongside Big B. Uunchai is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022. The movie poster that was released on International Friendship Day seems to highlight old-age friendship.

Sharing the first poster of Uunchai on his official Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @anupampkher, and @boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22 (sic).”

Sooraj Barjatya, of Hum Apke Hai Koun, Hum Sath Sath Hai fame is also making his directorial comeback with this film. Known for family dramas heavy on song and dance and emotions, his last directorial was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. It featured Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the lead roles. The movie was released in 2015 and was a commercial success.

In March, Anupam Kher announced the wrap of Uunchai on his Instagram handle. He thanked Sooraj Barjatya for his kindness and generosity during the shooting of the film. He also noted that the team did a little jump action for the director as a tribute to his humble and noble direction. “We all did it for him as a way of saying we love him,” Anupam wrote.

The first look of Uunchai shows Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Big B on a trekking expedition with Mount Eldor in the background. The film’s tagline reads, “The only motivation for these three is friendship.” This is the central theme of the film.

Uunchai is Rajshri’s 60th film production. The company, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, is also making its seventh film with Sooraj Barjatya. Barjatya have joined hands with Mahaveer Jain and Boundless Media’s Natasha Malpani Oswal for this project.

In September 2021, it was announced that Big B, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani will be playing the lead roles of four friends, while Danny Denzongpa will be a part of a supporting role. In October of that year, it was also announced that Parineeti Chopra will be playing a tourist guide in the film. Later, Sarika and Nafisa Ali joined the cast.

The film’s production started in October 2021. Big B joined the cast in December that year. The movie was shot in various locations such as Delhi, Kargil, and Uttar Pradesh. A major part of it was filmed in Nepal including the world’s most Dangerous Airport at Lukla and Kathmandu. In March 2022, Chopra wrapped up her part in the film. The rest of the cast, which also included Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, completed their shoot in April 2022.