Amitabh Bachchan pays off loans of 1398 UP farmers – What the megastar revealed in his blog

Bachchan had earlier helped 350 farmers from Maharashtra by paying off their loans. (IE)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has claimed that he has helped 1398 farmers from Uttar Pradesh by paying off their loans. In a late night blog post on Monday, the 76-year-old actor revealed he has personally arranged for 70 selected farmers to travel to Mumbai and receive their bank letters.

Bachchan had earlier helped 350 farmers from Maharashtra by paying off their loans.

“Gratitude leans across to the desire of removing some of the burdens that farmers continue to suffer from… It was Maharashtra first, when over 350 farmers loans were taken care of… now its UP and 1398 of them that had out standings of loans on banks has been done with an outlay of 4.05 crore.

“And the inner peace it generates when the desired is completed,” he wrote.