Amitabh Bachchan offers solution to Bollywood’s this big problem

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Saturday and uploaded details about his acting career spanning almost five decades. The actor captioned the tweet ‘Job Application’ and gave details on his date of birth, place of birth, age and the kinds of languages he speaks – Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Bengali. The 76-year-old actor in his tweet mentioned that he has worked in approximately 200 films in his 49 years of acting career, and mentioned his height in bold capital letters at the end. Intriguingly, the six-feet-two actor also noted in the tweet that he is available for any film offers and specifically pointed out that none of the directors or producers who would hire him in their films would face the height problem.

The Bollywood veteran along with the tweet attached an article that discusses the dilemma faced by various filmmakers while casting actors with lesser heights than their female counterparts. Bachchan’s tweet can be seen as a lighthearted take on the precarious situation faced by Bollywood industry and a gentle reminder to them that he is one of the tallest Bollywood actors available in recent times who would perfectly fit the description of the characters needed by the directors.

T 2617 – Job Application :

Name : Amitabh Bachchan

DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad

Age : 76 yrs

Credentials : worked in films for 49 years , IN APPROX 200 FILMS

Speaks ; Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali HEIGHT : 6’2” .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!! pic.twitter.com/7SBGedQNz9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 17, 2018

Surprisingly, the article attached sheds light on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s problem of casting Shahid Kapoor who is shorter in height than Deepika Padukone, which posed the problem of showing the queen taller than the king. That would go against the royal protocol. Bhansali and the entire unit had to constantly distort the height of Shahid to show him as tall as Deepika. Similar problem is reportedly faced by the unit of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan with their male protagonist, Aamir Khan. Aamir’s diminutive figure is a matter of constant stress for the unit as the female protagonist, Katrina Kaif is way too tall than Aamir. The unit has to go through a lot of hard work to show both of them equally matched on screen.