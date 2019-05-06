Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday darshan for fans at Jalsa, says ‘nothing to worry’

Published: May 6, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday afternoon informed his fans that he is canceling the weekly meet and greet ritual due to ill health.

Amitabh Bachchan health news latest jalsa darshan news Sunday morning, Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan health, Amitabh Bachchan news, Big B, Amitabh Bachchan moviesAmitabh Bachchan sees his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu since the past 36 years. (IE)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday afternoon informed his fans that he is canceling the weekly meet and greet ritual at his home due to ill health. The 76-year-old actor, every Sunday sees all his admirers at his house Jalsa in Juhu since past 36 years, said he might be in pain but fans need not worry. “Not doing the Sunday Darshan today…Pain… In bed… Inform all, unable to come out, but nothing to worry” Bachchan wrote on his blog.

Bachchan meets fans outside his home, Jalsa every Sunday. Hundreds come to meet him from across the country and the actor waves at them from the premises of his home. He often shares photos from the Sunday meeting on social media. He is at times accompanied by his family members as he waves to his fans including daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He had recently written with one such post, “and the Sunday love continues .. humbled beyond compare… From 1982 to 2018.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet:

Amitabh Bachchan suffers from Hepatitis B. He had said at an event earlier that, Hepatitis B came to him accidentally. After his accident on the sets of Coolie, he was infused with the blood of about 200 donors and 60 bottles of blood were injected into his system. One of his blood donors was carrying Hepatitis B virus which went into his system. He continued to function normally till the year 2000 and almost 18 years after the accident, during a very normal medical checkup, he was told that his liver was infected and he had lost 75 percent of his liver. So, if he is standing today, he is surviving with just 25 percent of the liver. That is the bad part. The good part is one can survive even with 12%. But no one wants to get to that stage.

The actor, who was last seen in Badla, is currently working on Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra and a bilingual project, titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Senior Bachchan is also teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for a mystery thriller.

