Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre releases today– critics call the film ‘Engrossing’!

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre has hit the theatres today (Photo: IE)

Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre has hit the theatres today. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the movie Chehre revolves around an 80-year-old man who has a fondness for real life games. The movie largely talks about one’s decisions in his / her lifetime and how it overall impacts every decision they make in life some way or the other.

Big Bachchan announced the release date on Twitter earlier this month sharing a small clip of the movie. The glimpse of the small video clip showed Mr Bachchan playing a role of a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi playing a business executive in the film.

The movie has been getting mixed reviews with critics and audiences. Taran Adarsh, movie critic, called the movie ‘Engrossing’. Reviewing the movie, Adarsh gave three and half star ratings to the film calling the screenplay of the film ‘Captivating’. He also applauded the performance of the principal cast which, according to him, makes this movie an interesting watch. Talking about the climax, he calls it a ‘big plus’. “Amitabh Bachchan’s acting is matchless in Chehre and it proves yet again that he is still the Shahenshah among other actors”, wrote Taran Adarsh in his tweet. While Emran Hashmi delivered a “winsome” performance, Annu Kapoor’s act was top notch, he added as he continued writing the thread.

#OneWordReview…#CHEHRE: ENGROSSING.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½

Captivating screenplay + wonderful performances by the principal cast makes #Chehre an interesting watch… Director #RumyJafry – associated with comedies – springs a pleasant surprise with a dramatic thriller. #ChehreReview pic.twitter.com/MffOcTOYaP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2021

Before the release of the film, producer Anand Pandit said that Chehre deserved to be released in theatres. “We want to showcase the film the way it is meant to be. We are excited that the film will finally reach the audience via cinema screens”, he added as reported in the Indian Express.

We are excited about the film getting released in theatres. The way the film was shot and all the efforts made collectively by the team can only be experienced well in the cinema halls, said Director Rumy Jafry was quoted as saying in the Indian Express. I assure that the audience will be “beyond satisfactory” watching Amitabh Ji and Emraan together on the big screen together for the first time” Jafry added.