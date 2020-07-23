Amitabh Bachchan denies testing negative for Coronavirus, trends on twitter

Amitabh also revealed that he has been receiving many SMS, tweets and blog posts from people across the country that are wishing for well being.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is admitted to hospital after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus, today slammed media reports claiming he has recovered from Coronavirus after testing negative recently. The 77-year old Indian film actor took to Twitter and revealed that the news of him testing negative for COVID-19 infection was incorrect and a lie. The tweet where he called out the media report fake made him trend quickly on Twitter with 5.1K retweets and comments.

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan along with his son Abhishek Bacchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were reported positive for COVID-19. Since then, senior Bachchan has been actively thanking his fans for their support and prayers for the well-being of his family. “In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection, care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all,” read his tweet on July 17. He also said that in times like these, where he is fighting the battle against Coronavirus, his days are filled with love and care of his fans and he can only express his gratitude via social media.

Amitabh also revealed that he has been receiving many SMS, tweets and blog posts from people across the country that are wishing for well being. However, due to the restrictive environment at the hospital, he cannot revert to every message.

Amitabh Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on July 11 and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also been moved to the same hospital recently- a few days after she quarantined herself and her daughter at home. They all have mild symptoms for the viral infection.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan and other family members tested negative for Coronavirus. Their house Jalsa in Mumbai along with other three bungalows have also been contained by the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC).