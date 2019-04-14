Amitabh Bachchan demanded bonus from Shah Rukh Khan? Here’s all you need to know!

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Twitter banter | Photo Credit: Twitter

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has jokingly demanded a bonus from his Badla producer, Shah Rukh Khan after the film became one of the biggest hits Red Chillies Entertainment has ever produced.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh gave the example of how if a company achieves its goals, or eclipses them, it hands out bonuses to its staff. “So, where’s my bonus?” Amitabh asked Shah Rukh.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet:

मान्यवर , राजा धीरज ( KING KHAN ) ,,, सुनने में आया है की “बदला” फ़िल्म आपके फ़िल्मी career की , सबसे बड़ी hit फ़िल्म है ; । तो भाई साहेब , company में जब सफलता मिलती है, या जब कोई अच्छा काम करता है , तो तोहफ़े के रूप में उसे इनाम दिया जाता है । तो लायिए , हमारा bonus ???? https://t.co/6eRLkGCxm2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 12, 2019

The actor was replying to a tweet of SRK’s, in which he’d said that Badla was a success only because of Amitabh’s stardom. Amitabh had earlier noted in a tweet that the film’s box office success had been ignored by the industry. “Neither the producer, nor the distributor, nor the online producer, or any else in the industry, in general, has even spent a nanosecond to compliment the success of this film Badla.”

Badla has made over Rs 86 crore in its theatrical run and has been declared a ‘super hit’ by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film was produced on a reported budget of Rs 10 crore and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It marks a reunion between not only Amitabh and Sujoy but also Amitabh and his Pink co-actor Taapsee Pannu.

Amitabh had noted the return on investment in his tweet. There are many hits in Shah Rukh’s career, Amitabh had written, “but for this budget and this return, (Badla is) one of the biggest.”

Red Chillies has also produced films such as Zero, Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Chennai Express, Dilwale and others.

Amitabh has a host of films lined up on his slate, including the fantasy epic Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, and director Nagraj Manjule’s Hindi debut, Jhund. Shah Rukh has yet to announce a follow-up to the critical and commercial dud, Zero, in which he starred opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.