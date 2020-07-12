Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Coronavirus Updates: Condition mild; moved to isolation unit; details here

Amitabh Bachchan urged everyone who had been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get tested for Coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Corona Updates: Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan was on Saturday shifted to a hospital after testing positive for novel Coronavirus. Currently, the 77-year-old actor is stable and has mild COVID-19 infection symptoms. He is admitted to an isolation unit of the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, ANI quoted Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital as saying.

The Sholay star took to Twitter yesterday and informed everyone that his test results for COVID-19 infection has come out positive and he has been shifted to hospital. He added that hospitals are informing the authorities as well as family members about the status. Amitabh Bachchan urged everyone who had been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get tested for Coronavirus.

Not only him, but his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan is also Coronavirus positive with mild symptoms and has been taken to hospital. In a tweet, the actor said him and his father (Amitabh Bachchan) are complying with all the norms as directed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He too urged people not to panic and maintain calm in such situations.

While Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been taken to hospital, sanitisation workers of BMC have visited their Mumbai residence Jalsa to disinfect the house premises, according to a tweet by ANI. Many other media reports have said that Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other family members have tested negative for antigen test and the results for swab test are awaited.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. ???????? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

As soon as the news of his admission to hospital has come out, some people gathered around the hospital as well as his Juhu residence. Mumbai Police has tightened security around Nanavati hospital and his two bungalows. Police have asked all people to leave as they stand on roads, PTI reported.

For four months now, Amitabh Bachchan has been informing people about the Coronavirus pandemic and all the measures one should take to prevent and curb Coronavirus transmission. With the help of many videos, poems, he motivated people to fight the viral infection rather than being scared from it.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood personalities also wished well for the father-son duo. Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Tapsee Pannu, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Shahid Kapoor among others have sent their regards on Twitter. While Madhuri Dixit wished for their speedy recovery, Tapsee Pannu said they shall be back to health and happiness soon.

“Get well soon Amit uncle. All my love and prayers,” said Sonam Kapoor. Apart from her, Nimrat Kaur, Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkumar Rao along with director Sudhir Mishra, and Hansel Mehta too prayed for their speedy recovery.