Amitabh Bachchan apologise to South African fan for not meeting her

Amitabh Bachchan is feeling sorry for not being able to meet a wheel-chair bound female fan, who has come from South Africa to catch a glimpse of the megastar.

Bachchan, 73, regularly addresses his fans every Sunday at his residence Jalsa in Mumbai.

Though the “Piku” star extended his sincere apologies to his admirer, but he said he will try his level best to meet her some other time.

“My sincere apologies to this lovely lady for not being able to meet her in the crowd… But will try…,” he tweeted.

The actor said his fans play an important role in his life.

“My love and my affection to all that make life existing for me…,” Bachchan wrote along with some pictures of the gathering outside his house.