Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan to share the screen together after 17 years

When one thinks of Bollywood, the first names to pop up into anyone’s mind are Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan. The two superstars rule Bollywood and for the longest time, the whole nation has been waiting to see the duo share the screen together once again.

The wait might be shorter than you would think! According to an inside source, There is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.

Needless to say, this is the biggest news for the entertainment industry. The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.