The streaming platforms have not just given us unique content but have also helped us in picking content as per our mood. The best part of watching a series on the OTT platform is that there’s something more – It doesn’t finish with just a season. We have loved some compelling series in the past three years and now they are returning with their next season. Here are the ones netizens can’t wait to watch!

Family Man season 3:

After a successful run of season one of Family Man, actor Manoj Bajpayee became a household name as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). The second season went a notch higher by adding Telugu sweetheart Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the antagonist. Now the fans are waiting patiently for the third season to be aired and see Bajpayee in action once again.

Made in Heaven season 2:

Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi, own a company called Made in Heaven. The series allowed the viewers to peek into the lives of socialites and the elite of Delhi through the two protagonists. The series connected instantly with the audience, who had invested their time watching it. Now the audience cannot wait for what next interesting incidents to happen in the lives of Tara and Karan and how they deal with them together and individually.

Mirzapur season 3:

The first season of Mirzapur was an instant hit. Some of the best talents helmed the series from the industry. This crime-action thriller had the audience on the edge of their seat. When season two was announced, the fans waited eagerly to binge-watch it. The series had a loyal cult following by then. Now that the third installment is underway, the audience cannot wait for Kaleen Bhaiya and Babloo to have a faceoff for the position of Baahubali.

Aarya season 3:

With a powerful actress like Sushmita Sen headlining the project, one knew Aarya would be one series to watch out for. With season two, the audience just doubled in number. This definitely re-established Sen as the new lady-don in town. The audience cannot wait for the third season to drop in.

Duranga season 2:

After season 1 of Duranga proved so popular, the show will soon return with its next season. With captivating performances by Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami, actor Amit Sadh had a surprise cameo in ‘Duranga’ season 1 and got much appreciation from the audiences and the makers. Now Amit will return to play an interesting role in Duranga Season 2. His fans are super excited to see how his character pans out in this season.

The second half of 2023 definitely looks exciting. We would love to know which series you are most excited about.